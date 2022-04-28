LEWISBURG — Skateboard and scooter riders from Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) will soon be part of a day of fun perfectly suited for what they enjoy.
Skatefest 2022 will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lewisburg Skate Park, St. Mary and North 15th streets, Lewisburg. Free skating, live music, giveaways and more will be featured at the event hosted by the LAHS Skate Club.
Skatefest visitors, whether or not they are on wheels, are encouraged to bring canned goods to support the Lewisburg Food Pantry.
Some Skate Club members are relatively new to the sport, including Ethan Vinolas, LAHS freshman who began skateboarding a couple of months ago.
Vinolas has found some boards were better than others for heavy duty use.
“You need really good bearings,” he said. “And you need grip tape.”
Vinolas cited Kader Sylla, as among his favorite skaters. Sylla, a professional skateboarder from California, is known for movie appearances and popular YouTube videos.
Noah Cook said Skate Club permits a time for members to free their minds before they go back to work.
“It just gives us something to look forward to in the middle of the week,” said Cook, an LAHS sophomore. “We get to do something that is fun.”
Jason Mordan, LAHS freshman, started scootering about two years ago. His scooter was a gift from a cousin in 2019.
Mordan said he uses ramps at the Lewisburg Skate Park for tricks as his street in the Winfield area is not as smooth as it should be for such riding.
Teachers Van Wagner and Jamie Garrett serve as Skate Club co-advisors.
“What we are trying to do to an extent is provide an alternative environment for students who don’t really fit into a typical club,” said Garrett, in his first year as co-advisor.
Skateboard riding, the culture of skateboarding, artwork connected with it and extreme sports were appealing to students, Garret noted. He added that Skatefest 2022 will mostly feature free skating, but representatives of Woodward Skate Camps will make an appearance.
Ivan Suncar and Cylas Kelbatyrov, Skate Club members, also enjoyed the outdoor time during a break from class.
