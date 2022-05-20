LEWISBURG — The apparent Republican nominee for 83rd District State House race mentioned Thursday that he was looking forward to the general election.
Unofficial figures gave Jamie Flick, a South Williamsport businessman, the edge over Ann Kaufman. Their district covers portions of Lycoming County as well as Gregg and White Deer townships in Union County.
Flick noted his campaign kept promises to stick to a small budget, accept no money from special interests, political action committees or corporate interests. A “100% positive campaign with no mudslinging” was also a source of pride.
Flick vowed to serve the district in a “productive and positive manner” if elected in November.
Meantime, Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration, noted that 385 write-in votes have been confirmed for Mike Molesevich. The Lewisburg man is seeking the Democratic nomination for the General Election race for the 15 Congressional District seat. He needs a total of 1,000 confirmed write-in votes from anywhere in the district.
Caleb Shaffer, Snyder County director of elections noted that 54 write-ins were unofficially cast for Molesevich. Write-in confirmation from Lycoming County and official figures wouldn’t be in place until next week according to its election director.
No other Democrats had formally entered the race. However, Ronnie Ray Jenkins was also reportedly seeking write-in votes. If both receive 1,000 or more the nomination would go to the person with the highest total.
Primary Election Day voter turnout was described early on Tuesday as light. However, the final figure of 33.27% of registered voters was worthy of a closer look.
Figures totaled by the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration indicated a higher percentage of registered Republicans voted in the primary than registered Democrats.
Of Union County Republicans, 68.5% voted Tuesday, compared 31.5% Democrats. It was unclear if the higher percentage turnout was to the advantage of any candidate.
In Union County figures provided for other statewide races, Carrie Lewis Delrosso garnered nearly 900 votes more than Teddy Daniels, her nearest challenger for the lieutenant governor nomination. Delrosso, in the State House representing the 33rd District, has also served the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center as an insurance specialist.
The race for Republican nominee for a spot in the US Senate was not as close locally as it has become statewide. Dave McCormick collected 33% of the vote to 24% for Mehmet Oz.
Katherman noted runoffs are not permitted in Pennsylvania.
