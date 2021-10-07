AARONSBURG — Jazz trombonist Jay T. Vonada recently released his seventh album and second on the Summit Records Label, “swing-nova LIVE.”
The live recording features Vonada’s duo, swing-nova, with Vonada, a Mansfield University graduate, on trombone and Kirk Reese on piano. The album was recorded Sept. 15, 2015, at Quincy Village, Waynesboro, and features six standards and two Vonada originals.
The album can be purchased at Vonada’s website, wwwljayvonada.net.
