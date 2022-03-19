Osborne joins Susquehanna Community Bank

WILLIAMSPORT — Jessica Osborne is now serving as community office manager at the Susquehanna Community Bank's Williamsport office, located at 2409 E. Third St.
Osborne's career has ranged from consumer lending to overall branch operations.
Originally from Indiana, Pa., Osborne now lives in Lock Haven, and enjoys trivia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.