SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna Valley Mediation will hold a panel discussion, “The Road to Redemption,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, via the organization's Facebook page.
Speakers will talk about their experiences of being incarcerated, where they are now, and how they took advantage of their second chances. Featured speakers will include: Sunnee DiBlasi-Green, Christina Guyer-Torres, Roberto V, Carlos Johnson and Terrell Mosley.
“I think that it is important to highlight the positive roles and work that is done by people who have had to work twice as hard to reach the same result as others," said Mosley, re-entry coordinator for Susquehanna Valley Mediation. "Some of us grow up in non-traditional homes or come from broken families. It took hitting rock bottom for me to realize that if I wanted to live a good life and be the father to my children that I never had, I would have to humble myself and reclaim my life instead of letting my life get the best of me.”
Panelists will speak candidly about their experiences before, during, and after incarceration, and will answer questions from the public.
“By sharing real life challenges and struggles, I can help people who are in the same position that I once was,” Mosley said.
Susan Jordan, executive director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation, will moderate the discussion.
