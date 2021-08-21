GETTYSBURG — There are many ways to learn about the battles at Gettysburg, and any visit to the Gettysburg National Military Park is a rewarding, and educational experience.
So many books provide background, not only about the battles, but the men who fought as well. Battlefield guides and park rangers provide unique insight from specific areas of the park, and of those who battled. Both provide excellent opportunities to learn about this pivotal piece of American, and Pennsylvanian, history.
Armed with the experience of books read and battlefield tours, one experience had eluded me until recently — taking the battlefield by foot.
If you enjoy the history and want to experience the battlefield in a unique way, I suggest you lace up your hiking/walking shoes and spend some time traversing this hallowed ground.
My venture was on a cold spring day, when there was only a smattering of people about. Taking on the battlefield during the crowded summer months is not something I’d advise, unless you venture out early and beat much of the traffic. Even then, ticks are notoriously bad in areas of the battlefield during summer months.
With no one around, the battlefield becomes an even more somber site with only the wind and sounds of your steps to contend with as you maneuver areas where such horrific combat took the lives of thousands of union and confederate soldiers 158 years ago. It truly provides an opportunity to reflect on just what happened there.
Hiking the battlefield is not that difficult. You can log quite a few miles, but the terrain is largely flat, minus the bit of a climb at Little Round Top, and the trail at Big Round Top. If you’ve hiked central and northern Pa., you’re more than ready to hike Gettysburg. There are rocky areas, but athletic shoes are fine for this venture if you want to leave the hikers home.
The route you take is entirely up to you, as there are many options. I chose to park outside the National Cemetery and venture south through the union line along Cemetery Ridge up to Little Round Top. This takes you past so many monuments and statues, most of which you already have become familiar with if you’ve read or taken a guided battlefield tour. Personally, the Gen. George Meade monument, and the Pennsylvania monument are favorites. As you walk south, you can literally walk along the western edge of the union line as it braced for Pickett’s Charge.
Dozens of monuments and markers tell the stories of individual units and indicate locations of union lines during the heated moments of the battle. As you walk, you can visit some of the smaller monuments often missed in tours. These smaller markers tell their own stories, and I’ve learned so much more after researching them.
Continuing south, there are a few wooded trails that dart off the main roadways and walkways in the National Military Park, and I suggest you take these routes. It is here you gain even more of an understanding of what these soldiers experienced getting to Gettysburg and during the days-long battle. These trails, marked green on the military park map, are not named but are easily navigable.
One such trail takes you through the woods north of Little Round Top, around the south side of Little Round Top and over to the wooded area south of Big Round Top. It makes for easy access to the south union line where Col. Joshua Chamberlain famously withstood a confederate assault along the western edge of Little Round Top. Walking through the woods here, and knowing the history, it’s hard not to think about what those young men must have been thinking when the order to “affix bayonets” was given by Chamberlain.
The wooded trail around Big Round Top traverses rock formations and takes you completely away from the battlefield, traffic and park noise. From here, you can take a short walk to the Devil’s Den and take in more massive rock formations. Again, the history of the site is incredible and comes to mind as you walk over and around these massive boulders.
Hiking this area alone covers six to eight miles, depending on how much you venture off the beaten path. Time spent walking will also depend on how much time you spend at various sites. It’s easy to spend half the day on this section alone.
The same can be expected if you hike the western edge of the battlefield, and the confederate line. We will cover that hike in a future edition.
For more information, visit the website, where a map of the battlefield (https://www.nps.gov/gett/planyourvisit/maps.htm) can get you started.
