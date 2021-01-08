EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — As COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues to roll out, it will get a boost from Union County.
“County (emergency management) is the support of everything to take place,” said Michelle Dietrich, Union County emergency management coordinator. “Helping with the resources and everything else.”
Dietrich said Evangelical Community Hospital approached the emergency management department with vaccine for front line workers, first in line for vaccines. Union County coordinated the effort which also included Snyder and Northumberland counties.
“The approach we came up with was that everybody in those three counties that were (emergency management service) that wanted vaccinations would call my emergency operations center and we would set up the registration for them,” Dietrich said. “We were taking one person per minute in groups of 15 and have them set up to go to the hospital and get vaccinated.”
Dietrich said the hospital was relieved of some administrative work through their effort. Meantime, the county would wait for more specific direction from the state Department of Health (DOH). Dietrich noted dispensing plans from the H1N1 virus outbreak in 2009 were still in place.
For the current pandemic, Deitrich said firefighters, law enforcement, utility workers and other first responders would follow front line health care workers. People with factors such diabetes which may increase their risks if they contract COVID-19 would follow. The remainder of the public would be vaccinated in the tiers after that.
Dietrich said “closed pods,” sites were vaccinations can be given to a specific population, were also to be considered. Bucknell University and prisons in the county were among them. “Public pods” would be managed through public schools and similar sites for vaccination.
The COVID-19 test site in the western portion of the county continued serve as relief for the Evangelical Community Hospital site in the Lewisburg area. Dietrich said 94 people were tested the first day of the one-week site. The test site would be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 8 at Four Bells Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Earlier in the week, Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards noted in a work session that analysis of waste treated by the Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority was finding rising evidence of COVID-19. Dietrich, also at the work session, said tests were being done weekly and she was keeping in touch with the authority.
It was concluded that analysis of sewage could anticipate the spread of the virus and encourage people to isolate. But determining the exact source of offending waste was not practical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.