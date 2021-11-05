WATSONTOWN — A reconstruction project is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 11, at the intersection of Eighth Street Drive and Church Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin work on a full-depth reconstruction of the intersection of the road. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. Motorists can expect single-lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.
Eighth Street remains closed between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail for a bridge replacement project. A detour using Susquehanna Trail and Route 44 will continue to be in place while work is being performed.
This is part of the $8.9 million Eighth Street Bridge replacement project, which also includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.
