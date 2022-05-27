MILTON — An air of excitement, anticipation and maybe a little relief filled the halls of Milton Area High School at Thursday evening’s graduation ceremony, as the Class of 2022 seniors walked the stage in front of a packed crowd of family and friends.
Class President Ashely Shamblen, Salutatorian Kelly Hause and Valedictorian Luke Roup gave speeches reminiscing on the lessons learned and the challenges overcome during the Class of 2022’s time at Milton High.
“Through our four years of high school, there have been many obstacles that have come our way as a class. From mold, to COVID, to online schooling; we have persisted through it all,” Shamblen said.
“No matter how we felt though, these were still the limited days that we get to live through this time in our lives, and opportunities that we get throughout life such as these high school moments should be approached like a marathon, not a sprint.”
Shamblen touched on the importance of treasuring the small moments and memories each student has experienced.
“And although these seem small, those simple moments are what make your school experience so unique.”
Like a marathon, Shamblen said, pacing oneself is key in order to get the most of the high school experience.
“Taking things day by day and doing what needs to be done will be the key to a happy high school career and life. So far, there have been many times that we had to be able to face the changes that were thrown at us, and if we had not done so, we wouldn’t be sitting here today,” she said.
“It may have seemed hard at the time, no matter what the situation was, but the struggle was worth it all in the end. Now is the time for a new beginning.”
“Just remember on that next part of your journey: like high school —life too is a marathon, not a sprint,” she concluded.
Hause looked ahead to what the future holds for the graduates.
“We came out of these trials as stronger and more adaptive people, and these skills we will carry with us as we approach the crossroads and freedom of our future. Let’s take these experiences from the journey up to this point and use them to shape us and help us define our future in a brighter way,” she said.
Hause said that while many obstacles are now behind the graduates, more will await each of them on their journeys going forward. Nevertheless, she said, it is important to meet these challenges head on.
“How we respond in the midst of trials changes us. Don’t let the valley and hard moments define your life; instead, climb with hope and courage,” she said.
Hause highlighted the importance of acknowledging and understanding the ways that adversity changes and shapes people.
“As we step into this next chapter of our lives, always remember that you’re worth more than what the world thinks of you, and how you choose to respond in the midst of adversity matters,” Hause said. “But for tonight, let’s enjoy and celebrate the now. Let’s be present as we get the opportunity to honor this amazing accomplishment that each of us has persevered for.”
Roup expressed gratitude to all the members of the school’s community for their support during a challenging four years.
“Without you, how would we keep pushing ourselves while the world around us turns for the worst? Without you, how would we find comfort during a world-wide pandemic? Without you, we would be lost. So, I emphasize this once again, thank you.”
Unlike past years’ speeches, Roup said, he couldn’t speak to just one theme given the varied experiences of each of his classmates.
“I don’t believe that our lives can or should be signified with one underlying idea because I believe everyone is individualistic in their own right, and we are each capable of pursuing our own dreams and aspirations,” he said.
“In addition, our experience cannot be summed up by a single theme because there is no doubt that the past four years my classmates have endured have been unlike any graduating class before us.”
Roup said despite the tumultuous journey, senior year proved to be a fun and successful time for the senior class with a return to extracurricular activities and many academic and athletic achievements.
“If these seniors haven’t been brought down by the past four years, I believe they will never face a situation that can.”
