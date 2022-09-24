Lycoming College announces new faculty members

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College has welcomed 11 faculty members to its staff.
New faculty members include:
• Jay Azriel, Ph.D., is the Sloter Endowed Professor in Entrepreneurship. He received a bachelor of business administration from Oglethorpe University, a master of business administration from The American University, and a doctorate from the University at Albany.
• Ariane Breton is an instructional services librarian and assistant professor. She received a bachelor of arts from Bishop’s University and a master of information studies from the University of Ottawa.
• Rebecca Donald is the director of library services and associate professor. She received a bachelor of arts from Northwest Nazarene University, a master of science in library and information science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master of arts in Christianity and contemporary culture from Trinity International University, and is finishing a doctorate in educational studies at Trinity International University.
• Leslie Gulden, Ph.D., is a visiting assistant professor of theater. She received a bachelor of arts from Fordham University at Lincoln Center, a master of fine arts in directing for theatre, video, and cinema from the California Institute of the Arts, and a doctorate from Texas Tech University.
• Leslie Rieck, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of biology. She received a bachelor of science from Allegheny College and a doctorate from The Ohio State University.
• Gary Smith is a lecturer of mathematical sciences. He received a bachelor of science from Bloomsburg University and has a master’s equivalency certificate from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
• Phoebe Wagner is an assistant professor of English. She received her bachelor of arts from Lycoming College, a master of fine arts from Iowa State University, and is completing her doctorate at the University of Nevada, Reno.
• Kent C. Weaver is a visiting instructor of music and interim director of choral activities. He received a bachelor of music from Westminster Choir College and a master of music in conducting from The Ohio State University.
• Saadia N. Lawton is a visiting assistant professor of art history. She has a bachelor of arts from Clark University, a master of professional studies from Cornell University, a doctorate from University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a master of public administration from Baruch-Marxe School of Public and International Affairs.
• Sean Weidman, Ph.D., is a visiting assistant professor of English. He received a bachelor of arts from Westmont College and a master of arts and doctorate from Pennsylvania State University.
• Emily Wilson, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of astrophysics. She received a bachelor of science from Franklin & Marshall College, a master of science from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), and a doctorate from RIT.
