LEWISBURG — It took a Union County jury less than one hour to deliver a guilty verdict against a 78-year-old Winfield woman charged with poisoning her husband to death.
Myrle Miller was found guilty of one count of first degree murder in the April 14, 2018, death of her husband, John Nichols. She was also found guilty on felony counts of theft, forgery, insurance fraud, perjury, and promoting a transaction of stolen property.
Nichols died due to “acute verapamil toxicity” after blood pressure medication was administered by Miller at the couple’s Lamey Drive home in Hartley Township, police said.
Monday’s court proceedings started with the prosecution presenting evidence including photographs, notes from doctors, and financial records before resting its case.
The defense then presented its first witness, Miller’s daughter Rhonda Nakama, who lives in Colorado. Nakama testified that Nichols suffered a high blood pressure event and had to be taken to a Colorado hospital while the couple was visiting her.
Nakama said she received calls from her mother the day Nichols died. Nakama said during one call her mother told her the paramedics were taking too long to get to the home. She received a second call about an hour later and Miller told her that Nichols had died.
The next witness to take the stand for the defense was Miller’s cousin, Helen Erb.
Erb said she visited the Nichols home on several occasions and saw Nichols take his medication on his own.
Erb also stated she never saw Miller spend any money and she had heard Nichols state, “It’s not my money it’s our money.” She could not recall the date of that statement.
Also to take the stand was Karen Woolsey, who knew Miller from the times she had attended Woolsey’s church. Woolsey said the only time she saw Miller with cash was when she would put it in the collection box at church.
The defense also called to the stand Rebecca Weller, who said she knew Miller and Nichols. Weller said she saw Miller spending money on a few occasions. She also recalled a time when Miller wanted something and said that Nichols said it would be OK.
The prosecution asked Weller if she knew how many times Miller had signed checks to herself or forged John’s signature, to which Weller said, “I do not.”
Miller did not take the stand in the trial.
Following Weller’s testimony, Public Defender Brian Ulmer made his final remarks to the jury.
“The defense and the prosecution don’t agree,” said Ulmer, who also thanked the jury for its patience as there was a lot of material presented.
Ulmer pressed the jury to remember that this was a married couple, and witness statements saying that Nichols had no problem with Miller handling the couple’s finances.
Ulmer also said Nichols had Miller become his power of attorney.
“There are a lot of things in everyday life which spouses share, including finances,” Ulmer said. “What we have is a picture of a husband and wife who had a generous heart. John Nichols had access to his accounts and he too wrote out checks from those accounts.
“There was no need for Miller to kill Nichols, they were married, she had a power of attorney, she took care of him.”
Ulmer said it was possible Nichols inadvertently took too much medication.
Following the defense’s closing arguments, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck told the jury “what matters is the evidence which is provided to you and that is that Nichols was murdered in cold blood.”
Buck said Nichols died a slow death as he was drugged. He was in his bed in soiled shorts, and Miller didn’t care.
She said Miller created a narrative of Nichols having dementia and also cancer, and admitted in a grand jury investigation that Nichols did not take dementia medicine.
“She had him in a completely drugged condition and those were the last days of John Nichols’ life while she was on Facebook admitting her love to another man,” said Buck.
Buck emphasized to the jury that Miller’s actions were all about the money.
“She could have come clean and told Nichols she was taking money, but instead she chose to kill him,” Buck added.
The jury went to deliberations around 4:30 p.m. By 5:30, the jury foreman read the verdict “guilty on all charges.”
Miller’s sentencing is expected to to occur in 60 to 90 days.
“It’s been a long road but we got justice for John Nichols and his family,” Buck said, following the trial. “I’m so grateful we finally got justice.”
“This case would not have come this far had it not been for a grand jury investigation,” Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson added. “I want to thank Jennifer Buck and the Attorney General’s Office, as she carried the major load and she’s great. I’m so thankful justice was provided for John and John’s family.”
Family spokesperson, John Nichols’ daughter Tammy Lawton, said “our family is thankful and relieved. This was a long time coming. I finally feel like we have closure and can put him in a cemetery with mother.”
