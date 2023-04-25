Miller guilty on all counts

Myrle Miller turns to avoid the cameras Monday while being escorted out of the courtroom by Union County Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Hahn.

LEWISBURG — It took a Union County jury less than one hour to deliver a guilty verdict against a 78-year-old Winfield woman charged with poisoning her husband to death.

Myrle Miller was found guilty of one count of first degree murder in the April 14, 2018, death of her husband, John Nichols. She was also found guilty on felony counts of theft, forgery, insurance fraud, perjury, and promoting a transaction of stolen property.

