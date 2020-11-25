LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton will return to no contact pick up service beginning Friday, Nov. 27.
“We are saddened to limit our services once again but the safety of our patrons and staff is our utmost priority,” said Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator. “With the recent stay-at-home advisory, local school closures and rising COVID-19 cases in the community it is important to take further steps to slow the infection rate.”
Using a library card, patrons can order materials ahead by calling the library or by using their “My Account” on UnionCountyLibraries.org. Loans within the Union County Library System will be accepted but not with other counties via Inter-Library Loans. After receiving phone or email confirmation that an order is ready for pick up, patrons may enter the lobby and a staff member will deliver their order.
All those entering the building are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines as issued by the state. Individuals must wear a mask. Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their vehicle. All items will be bagged in plastic for safety.
Library customers are encouraged to visit UnionCountyLibraries.org for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more materials for all ages.
All Union County libraries will continue make and take craft programs as well as online programming, such as story times offered via the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Computer use and copier services are suspended.
Other guidelines:
All items must be returned to the book drop. Staff cannot accept returns.
For general questions, call the library or “Submit a Question” under the “Contact Us” tab at UnionCountyLibraries.org
