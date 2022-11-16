Hospital honors community contributors

MIFFLINBURG — Those who have invested time and funds to help Evangelical Community Hospital continue its service to the community were greeted with a standing ovation Tuesday as the hospital held an awards ceremony at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.
The following were honored during the Evangelical Honors the Community awards banquet: Lifetime Achievement Award, James G. Apple; Philanthropist of the Year, Gloria Faylor-Karchner; Philanthropy Advocate of the Year, Dr. Gale Reish; Physician Philanthropist of the Year, Dr. John Furia; Business Philanthropist of the Year, Silvertip Inc.; Young Philanthropist of the Year, Kylie Kuhns; Community Service Award, Emmily Gorski, DIG Furniture; and President’s Award winners, the late Bob Gronlund, Dale Miller, Joseph McGranaghan, Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and the Milton Fire Department.
Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said the fire department responds to numerous emergency calls each year. Of note, she pointed to an August fire on Myrtle Street in which a family trapped inside of their home was rescued by responders. She also noted a 2019 fire which ripped through Bethany United Methodist Church, drawing multiple first responders.
In 2002, Aucker said the department partnered with the hospital’s Pre-Hospital Services Department to initially staff a basic life support ambulance, which transitioned into a mobile intensive care unit.
Department Chief Scott Derr accepted the award, noting the fire department is manned by volunteers.
“Volunteers are the backbone of any community,” Derr said. ”When the community suffers loss, the volunteer eases the loss by giving of themselves in a selfless act of service for the betterment of everyone with no expectation of compensation.”
Other volunteers to be recognized also spoke on the importance of serving the community.
At age 11, Kuhns founded Kelsey’s Dream, in 2007, in memory of her sister Kelsey, who passed away Nov. 1, 2005, after battling leukemia. The goal of the program is to brighten the day for hospitalized children.
Kylie noted that two years ago her mother, Tina, was diagnosed with cancer and has undergone treatment.
“I have yet to find a community as strong as this,” Kylie said. “I want to dedicate this award to my mother, on her birthday.”
Gorski founded DIG Furniture in 2020 with the mission of instilling dignity in lives and promoting stability through the gifting of gently used household goods and furniture. Since it was founded, DIG has helped more than 600 residents in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties furnish their homes after a crisis.
“The main thing that drives my charitable passion is understanding that any of us, myself included, can be in a situation where we must seek help,” said Gorski. “This empathic approach has helped me stay centered on my values and vision for what a supportive community can look like.”
Aucker noted that Apple joined the hospital board of directors in 1967, serving until 2009, when he was granted emeritus status.
“As an emeritus board member, he continues to serve on the Finance Committee and the Philanthropy Council,” Aucker said.
“The hospital is a true gem,” Apple said. ”I’m proud to be a part of it and proud to do my part. I just know there are so many that should have been with me in this award.”
Faylor-Karchner credits her philanthropic spirit to her mother, Ruth Mitterling-Bottiger, who was always helping her neighbors.
Reish was a founding partner of SUN Orhtopaedics of Evangelical, and is an emeritus board member.
“I’m a strong believer in the community and Evangelical Community Hospital,” he said. ”I’ve benefited from the blessings of both and am glad to be able to give back. I enjoy connecting with others who share my passion for the Hospital and community.”
Furia is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, where he’s been a partner since 1995 and specializes in sports medicine.
“Philanthropy is just another way for me to serve our community because, in the end, it’s not the beautiful walls, but the people who make our hospital so special,” he said. “We need to recognize our hospital staff. It’s the people who make Evangelical Community Hospital a special place in Central PA.”
Silvertip President Cheryl Dugan said she truly believes “it takes a village,” and the hospital exemplifies a village with the care it provides.
“We support Evangelical because we are in this together,” Dugan said.
Gronlund passed away in 2021. The former president of Wood-Mode Inc. of Kreamer, he joined the hospital board in 1982, earning emeritus status in 2019. His wife DeOnne accepted the award in his memory.
Miller joined his family business and led Playworld Systems for 50 years. In 2016, his family founded the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, and in 2019 gifted the facility to a joint venture between Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger.
“Our family feels very fortunate to live and work in a community that takes so much pride in everything it does,” said Miller. “We are inspired to do our part and hope that the spaces we have helped create add to that pride and will benefit all members of our community.”
McGranaghan is the mayor of Shamokin Dam, and is credited with organizing a Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Task Force 25 years ago.
“I’m grateful for where we are with the bypass,” said McGranaghan. ”It has always been hard getting funding for the project… The project is a fine example of bipartisan effort to improve the lives of Central PA.”
