Hospital honors community contributors

Evangelical Community Hospital award winners, from left, Kylie Kuhns, Emily Gorski, Dr. John Furia, DeOnne Gronlund, James G. Apple, Dr. Gale Reish, Gloria Faylor-Karchner, Dale Miller, Joseph McGranaghan and Scott Derr.

 Provided by Deanna Hollenbach

MIFFLINBURG — Those who have invested time and funds to help Evangelical Community Hospital continue its service to the community were greeted with a standing ovation Tuesday as the hospital held an awards ceremony at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.

The following were honored during the Evangelical Honors the Community awards banquet: Lifetime Achievement Award, James G. Apple; Philanthropist of the Year, Gloria Faylor-Karchner; Philanthropy Advocate of the Year, Dr. Gale Reish; Physician Philanthropist of the Year, Dr. John Furia; Business Philanthropist of the Year, Silvertip Inc.; Young Philanthropist of the Year, Kylie Kuhns; Community Service Award, Emmily Gorski, DIG Furniture; and President’s Award winners, the late Bob Gronlund, Dale Miller, Joseph McGranaghan, Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and the Milton Fire Department.

