Guard deployment to Rockwell ends

MILTON — There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at the Rockwell Retirement and Community Arts Center, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Service (DHS) press secretary.
"The National Guard and Regional Congregate Care Assistance Team that have been providing support to the Rockwell Retirement and Community Arts Center personal care home in Milton will complete their on-site mission (Thursday, May 6)," DHS Press Secretary Erin James wrote, in an Thursday afternoon email. "There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 among residents of the facility."
Brad Rhen, deputy state public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard, also confirmed the guard's deployment to the facility would be ending on Thursday.
Rhen confirmed Friday, April 30, that 13 members of the Guard had been deployed to the center due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
He said the members deployed consisted of medical and general-purpose personnel. Medical personnel assist with tasks such as non-acute care of patients, while general-purpose personnel help with a variety of tasks, including delivering meals and cleaning.
"Since March 2020, Pennsylvania National Guard members have conducted more than 80 staffing support missions like (at Rockwell) and have provided some form of assistance to more than 130 long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania," Rhen said.
James on Thursday said the DHS "will continue providing support to the (Rockwell) facility as the situation stabilizes and operations return to normal."
Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said Friday, April 30, he heard a number of the Rockwell Center's staff were on leave due to contracting the virus.
Commonwealth Real Estate Investors, the facility's license holder, did not respond to a request for comment.
