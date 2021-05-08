No matter how you pronounce it — PO-TAY-TOW or PO-TAW-TOW — this tuber fits into one of seven potato categories: russet, red, white, yellow, blue/purple, fingerling, or petite. You can bake, cook, mash, fry, grill, or steam potatoes. You can find potatoes frozen, dehydrated, fried, and fresh. It is a vegetable that easily fits into any menu.
Potatoes grow best in a full-sun location and in well-drained and well-aerated soils high in organic matter. If your soil is poorly drained or a heavy clay, consider using raised beds. If you want to use a container, make sure it has good drainage by drilling holes in the bottom and bottom of the sides. Select a container that is at least 16 inches in diameter.
Plant seed potato pieces after the soil warms. Place the potato with their eyes up, about three to five inches deep and ten to twelve inches apart. Space more closely together for smaller tubers and farther apart for fewer, but larger tubers. Water your newly planted potatoes well.
The new potatoes form above the planted seed potato. It is important to keep loose soil pulled up around the main stem. When the tops are fully grown, hill up soil over potatoes around the base of each plant to shield the potatoes from the sun, which can cause greening or scalding. These green portions contain a bitter-tasting, poisonous alkaloid and should be trimmed off and discarded. By the end of the season, you have hilled six to eight inches of soil in total along the plants. Be careful not to damage the potato plants when cultivating.
Potatoes are heavy feeders and will benefit from fertilizer. Nourishment in the form of organic matter (compost, well-rotted manure, or leaves) is a good way to improve soil and increase yield. Potatoes prefer uniform moisture throughout the growing season, especially while tubers are developing. Avoid overhead watering as it can spread fungal diseases. Watering requirements of potato plants grown in raised beds or containers is greater than in the ground. The planting media is not insulated as well as soil in the ground, so water evaporates more quickly. The plants will stop growing or die if they become dry or overheated. You want to keep the soil moist, but not wet.
Colorado potato beetles are a common pest. These beetles overwinter in the soil and appear in the spring. Regularly check for and destroy orange egg masses on the underside of leaves. Use good cultural control practices to reduce disease problems and allow a successful harvest. Practice crop rotation. Choose a location in your garden where you have not grown potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, or eggplants recently.
Harvest potatoes about eight weeks after planting. This is usually after the plants have flowered. Harvest mature tubers after the plants have died and reached full size. If you plan to store potatoes, leave tubers in the ground for two weeks after plants die back. This will allow the potatoes to develop a thickened skin. Dig potatoes very gently with a spading fork. If you cut into potatoes as you harvest them, use the damaged potatoes first. If you are growing potatoes in a container, gently dump the container when you are ready to harvest. Wash the potatoes only when ready to use them, not before storage. We will see you and the potato at the local fairs and carnivals.
