KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) students returned to in-person education this week and their building principals told school directors about it at the Thursday night board meeting.
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) principal, credited staff and students for making the return a smooth one. The high school had been on remote learning since before the Thanksgiving break, Reber said, and the earlier start of the in-person school day was an adjustment. It was noted the LAHS cafeteria staff made the facility safer by adding distance between seating.
Reber recalled conversations with a student who was apprehensive about returning to the building amid higher levels of COVID-19. But student was relieved following the first day back, Reber said, and had forgotten how safe she felt while attending. Reber also observed an impressive number of students completing applications or have been earning certificates at the SUN Area Technical Institute.
Assistant LAHS Principal Eric Wetzel students will be qualifying for district band by submitting video and participating via Zoom with students from other schools. A "virtual district band" was a new experience, Wetzel said, but it would allow students to play challenging pieces and work with guest conductors. Athletics has also adapted to changes because of the ongoing pandemic thanks to an "incredible amount of work" to ensure health and safety.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said the school days were long as the students returned but they are adjusting nicely. The school's second marking period is closing up and there is extra activity at the middle school. He noted that e-school students in need of a more consistent learning environment are able to come to the library while maintaining social distancing.
Jeremiah Bennet, Linntown Intermediate School principal, said the energy level in the building as the students returned was a good sign and more like the way things should be. He thanked the Green Dagon Foundation (GDF) for a donation of document cameras to be used by teachers. He said they were more versatile and easier to use.
Bennett and the GDF also accepted 150 copies of the US Constitution donated by the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club. He said best way to use them, such as in social studies classes, will be evaluated and could include sharing some with the middle school.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal said the return to in-person learning was a reminder that socialization was a part of education which could not be forgotten. It was most noticeable at recess when the young students seemed to truly enjoy being with one another and were disappointed when rec time was over. Meantime, teachers were preparing for conferences with parents and everyone is getting ready for report cards.
Ruhl said they have had to make adjustments as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, include a possible scheduling of an outdoor Dragon Dash in June. Physical Education teachers have been contributing ideas as to how to make a Kelly Elementary School Field Day fun and safe.
