BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced its spring semester dean's list.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean's list.
The following local students were among those named to the list:
Ryli Amabile, Mifflinburg, pre-teacher education-early childhood major.
Tyler Bailey, Mifflinburg, digital forensics major.
Jarred Beck from Milton, economics major.
Brianna Bitler from Watsontown, political science major.
Hunter Bohannon from Watsontown, nursing major.
Vanessa Brouse from Milton, medical imaging major.
Molly Brown from Milton, nursing major.
Alyssa Byers from Milton, exercise science major.
Valerie Cerrone from Allenwood, psychology major.
Jasmine Crosby, Lewisburg, pre-teacher education-special education/early childhood education major.
Brianna Doebler, Mifflinburg, health sciences major.
Draven Doebler, Lewisburg, nursing major.
Jensen Drick, Montgomery, criminal justice major.
Wyatt Ebersole, Mifflinburg, international business major.
Melannie Egan, Lewisburg, business administration-management major.
Aleea Faus, Coal Township, speech pathology audiology major.
Shaylyn Force, Milton, middle level education major.
Mackenzie Geedey, Milton, social work major.
Michael Glowatski, Lewisburg, undeclared major.
Reagan Griffith, Mifflinburg, chemistry major,.
Riley Griffith, Mifflinburg, middle level education major.
Amanda Griffiths, Lewisburg, nursing major.
Dana Grigsby, New Columbia, social work, sociology major,.
Emma Heid, Lewisburg,art studio major.
Briahna Heintzelman, Mifflinburg, communication studies and psychology major.
Joshua Kern, Milton, business administration-management major.
Brett King, Lewisburg, business administration-management major.
Ceili Klaus. Lewisburg, early childhood major.
Kellsie Landis, New Columbia, business administration-finance major.
Hailee Lannan, Turbotville, digital forensics major.
Jenna Lutz, Allenwood, languages and cultures, political science major.
Kelsie Marin. Milton, speech pathology audiology major.
Mateo Marshall, Allenwood, biology major.
Madelyn Masser. Watsontown, biology major.
Nicholas McCormack, Watsontown, sociology major.
Andrew McNeal Jr., Milton, business administration-information technology management, supply chain management major.
Logan Mensch. Mifflinburg, accounting major.
Rachael Merwin, Milton, speech pathology audiology major.
Megan Newcomer. Turbotville, business administration-management major.
Brock Noone. Lewisburg, undeclared major.
Trent Nornhold. Winfield, business administration-marketing major.
Alaina Pearson. Coal Township, nursing major.
Wolfgang Pearson . Coal Township, medical imaging major.
Donna Peterman. New Columbia, secondary education-mathematics education major.
Cailyn Pfleegor, Milton, early childhood major.
Natalie Phillips, Watsontown, medical imaging major.
Zach Pyers, Lewisburg, business administration-finance major.
Carson Quinn, Coal Township, business administration-management major.
Alexa Randall. Watsontown, social work major.
Ania Rawa, Coal Township, speech pathology audiology major.
Bryce Reichenbach, Winfield, criminal justice, sociology major.
Madison Ressler, Laurelton, business administration-information technology management major.
Charles Ricketts, Turbotville, environmental-geographical-geolological sciences major.
Rachel Ritner, Watsontown, nursing major.
Lake Rodarmel, Coal Township, speech pathology audiology major.
Matthew Sheriff, Coal Township, digital forensics major.
Rena Shively, Milton, early childhood major.
Emma Smith, New Columbia, biology major.
Cassandra Smith, New Columbia, criminal justice major.
Michelle Steele, Montgomery, business administration-information technology management major.
Tanner Stoltzfus, Mifflinburg, exercise science major.
Ethan Trautman, Milton, professional sales and marketing major.
Skylar Truchon, Coal Township, criminal justice, social work major.
Brianna Ulrich, Mifflinburg, nursing major.
Aubrey Wagner, Milton, early childhood major.
Jessica Waycaster, Milton, pre-teacher education-secondary education-biology major.
Mason Williamson, Mcewensville, a history major.
Mason Wu, Lewisburg, computer science major.
Adrienne Yordy, Milton, nursing major.
Daniel Zack, Mifflinburg, health sciences major.
