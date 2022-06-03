LEWISBURG — Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will soon make what looks like a return to public outreach.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will host an open house from noon to 6 p.m. today at the CommUnity Zone, 328 Market St., Lewisburg.
Mary Markle, member and spokesperson, said COVID-19 limited activites for a time.
However, Moms Demand Action really never went away.
“I’ve been out there doing BeSmart presentations,” Markle said. “We got back to doing them in person as soon as we could. When we couldn’t do them in person, we were doing them virtually.”
BeSmart presentations stress safe firearms storage, responsible gun ownership and use and understanding the warning signs of someone who is at risk of harming themselves or others with a gun. Markle said they also did outdoor postcard-writing during election season.
Sharing a space at the CommUnity Zone will permit the group to have more of a regular presence.
“People can come by and learn a little bit more about what we do,” Markle added. “Hopefully, we can do some BeSmart presentations in that space.”
Markle said Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, will be a day to wear orange in light of recent shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., Uvalde, Texas and California.
“We are going to use that day and that space to address what I know people are feeling because they have shared it with me, feeling hopeless and helpless in light of recent events,” Markle said. “We really just want people to understand that the aren’t and do not have to be (hopeless).”
Markle encouraged blood donation as previous Wear Orange days included a blood drive. In lieu of an official blood drive Markle suggested contacting the American Red Cross or Evangelical Community Hospital to arrange for a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.