LEWISBURG — The Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program (EUCSFP) has faced extraordinary challenges during the last few months.
Supply chain issues were noteworthy when consequences of the COVID-19 began to take hold, according to Cindy Farmer, EUCSFP director. But twice per month food distributions to people in need continued.
"Early in the pandemic, we were having a hard time getting the foods we needed to fill our bags," Farmer said. "We had to get creative and reach out to other sources. But we managed to get through that."
Farmer said supply chain issues have largely been resolved, but challenges to staying safe while serving people in need have remained. The challenges were especially acute when Union County faced the most stringent phase of restrictions.
"Early on when we were in the 'red,' we did a lot more deliveries," Farmer said. "Then we moved to a drive-through service. Now we've moved back inside."
Distributions are still at 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month, from the First Baptist Church, South Third and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Safety measures were put in place, Farmer observed, from the time when clients get in line outside the door to when they pass through the building. She noted the measures were to protect all people involved with the program.
"We are 100% run by volunteers, including myself," Farmer said. "I have a lot of people putting themselves out there to keep this program going. I need to keep them safe as well."
Farmer credited the First Baptist Church for letting the program get creative and use more of the building so clients and volunteers stay safe.
However, the program's biggest challenge remained getting enough volunteers to come and carry groceries.
"I have my core group of people who are getting the distribution organized and running," Farmer said. "But then I need people to help the clients get their bags out the door."
In spite of economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmer noted demand for food has been stayed relatively steady rather than seeing a dramatic spike.
"I was never met with an overwhelming number of new people coming to me, thankfully," Farmer recalled. "The people in our area must have been managing."
Farmer credited financial support from the community for the program's stability.
"Yes, we are still going strong," Farmer said. "We are heading, of course, into holiday time. We are preparing ourselves for more people to come as they always do at this time of year.
Farmer said teen and adult volunteers able to carry groceries just need to need to show up and be ready to carry for the two hours.
For more information, call 570-523-6898.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.