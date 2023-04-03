NORTHUMBERLAND — A group of residents have banded together over concerns about a proposed plastics recycling facility in Point Township, Northumberland County.
“We have health concerns about this plant being in the location that it’s (proposed) . They’re going to be making toxic chemicals from post-consumer plastic waste. Then they’re going to be storing those chemicals on site and shipping those chemicals by rail car,” said Sandy Field, one of the organizers behind Save Our Susquehanna (S.O.S), a group concerned about the potential health and environmental impacts of the proposed Encina Circular Manufacturing Facility.
In April 2022, Texas-based Encina announced plans to build a facility that processes 450,000 tons of plastic per year in Northumberland County. It was at this time that S.O.S. also came into being.
“The initial group was kind of environmentalists concerned about plastics who went to their open house last April,” said Field, who lives in Lewisburg, and who has a PhD in biochemistry from Cornell University. “We’ve also done some canvassing to find out what people know about the plant and to raise awareness about the plant.
“We also have national groups involved because they’re concerned about the bigger picture of advanced plastics recycling.”
According to Field, the group is largely concerned about how the facility could impact the health of the environment and local communities, especially in light of the Norfolk Southern train derailment which spilled volatile organic compounds into the community in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.
The proposed Encina facility intends to recycle end-of-life plastics to produce benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes.
“Benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene are a group of chemicals collectively termed ‘BTEX,’ and they are present in many liquid fuels like gasoline. There are health concerns associated with significant exposure to them, so they are all individually regulated under the national drinking water standards,” said Dr. Kevin Gilmore, associate professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Bucknell University. “Because they are somewhat soluble in water, they could be present in the wastewater that is generated. They are also volatile, so they could be emitted to air when that wastewater is aerated for treatment.”
Per public responses released by Encina, the company has contracted with Veolia for integrated raw and wastewater treatment, and will use a membrane bioreactor system to treat wastewater.
“In municipal wastewater treatment, where the contaminants are readily biodegradable, membrane bioreactors are seeing increasing use because they can achieve effective treatment with a relatively small physical footprint,” said Gilmore. “Their effectiveness, though, is limited by how biodegradable the contaminants are in the wastewater. Contaminants in industrial wastewater can be more difficult to biodegrade. Every industrial wastewater is a unique situation.”
In the past, Veolia and some of its subsidiaries have been cited for environmental violations, including one that, in 2018, led to the company paying $1.6 million to settle a lawsuit with the state of Massachusetts for failing to properly maintain a wastewater piping system.
Dave Roesser, CEO of Encina, said his company was aware of Veolia’s past violations.
“We’re really in charge. They will follow our direction on being good stewards. They are hired by us. The responsibility is with us to make sure they work to our standards,” said Roesser.
Encina has not acquired its wastewater discharge permit yet but, according to Roesser, plans to do so by the end of summer or the beginning of fall.
Some of the individual components of the Encina plastics recycling process are well established, but it’s how these technologies are being applied that is relatively novel.
“We’re putting things together that have not been used together before,” said Roesser.
Roesser said that Encina has operated a demonstration unit in San Antonio, Texas, for the last six months that models the same technology that would be used at the Point Township facility, but at a smaller scale.
For Field and members of S.O.S., they’re concerned that the technology does not have a strong enough track record to prove that it can work.
“I wanted to support this. I wanted to be in favor of plastics recycling,” said Field. “But there’s no evidence it can work at scale. This would be the first one. What we’re concerned about is we don’t want to be the first one. We’re concerned that the chemistry is not there.
“It’s more of a plastics waste processing facility. Advanced recycling isn’t really a thing.”
Field worries that plastics recycling initiatives encourage the production of more plastics while detracting from movements to reduce plastics production and consumption.
“This only perpetuates making more plastic because they can say, look, we’re recycling,” said Field. “We just have to stop making so much plastic.”
In a survey conducted by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, an organization devoted to protecting the Middle Susquehanna River Watershed, 89.9% of the 186 respondents shared concern over the potential environmental impacts of the project. In addition, 63.2% said they were against the project continuing.
Field has also launched a Change.org petition with the hope of preventing Encina from building the proposed plastic waste processing facility in Point Township. As of Sunday, April 2, the petition had 292 signatures.
