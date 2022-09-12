Milton graduate interns at animal sanctuary

Hannah Seebold

PENNS CREEK — To gain hands-on experience, make professional connections, and develop intellectually and personally – these are the motives behind Lycoming College’s support of enhanced academic experiences.

While many college students return home for the summer, students at Lycoming are encouraged to seek out and apply to internships. Student Hannah Seebold is a member of the Class of 2024, and a biology major in the pre-veterinary medicine program. This summer, she interned at T&D’s Cats of the World, an animal sanctuary located in Penns Creek for unwanted, abused, and mistreated exotic pets and animals.

