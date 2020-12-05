MONTOURSVILLE — Rep.-elect Joe Hamm (R-84) today announced his district offices in Montoursville and Jersey Shore are now open to the public.
Hamm’s Montoursville district office is located at 274 Broad St. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 570-546-2084 or 570-327-2084. The office will close each day from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.
Hamm’s Jersey Shore district office is located in Room 105 of the Tiadaghton Valley Mall, 701 Allegheny St. This office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and can be reached at 570-398-4476. This office will also be closed each day from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.
Hamm plans to hold office hours in Union County and will soon announce the location, dates and times.
Hamm was elected to represent the 84th Legislative District in the 2020 General Election, replacing Rep. Garth Everett who chose to retire after 14 years of service. Hamm will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The 84th Legislative District consists of White Deer and Gregg townships in Union County, as well as portions of Lycoming County.
