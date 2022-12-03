District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Michael Skeen, 39, of Piedmont, N.C., has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), reckless driving and careless driving as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:56 p.m. Oct. 2 along the Barry King Bridge, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers charged Skeen after he was allegedly found to have THC in his blood stream.
DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence, careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on the right half of the roadway and restrictions on alcoholic beverages charges have been filed against Lary Gray, 52, of Treibley Road, New Columbia, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:18 p.m. Oct. 3 at Railroad and Mahoning streets, Milton.
The charges were filed after Gray was allegedly found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .230%.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Dakota Lowry, 20, of Main Street, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, unlawful activities and windshield obstruction and wipers.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Lowry allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC.
Prohibited acts
WATSONTOWN — Charges of prohibited acts (two counts), registration and certificate of title required, drivers required to be licensed and general lighting requirements have been filed against Zakery Lebarron, 24, of Gearhart Road, Muncy.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:04 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 500 block of Main Street, Watsontown. Lebarron was allegedly found to be in possession of a material which tested positive as marijuana.
Possession
MILTON — A Thorton, Colo., man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (three counts) and criminal trespass after police conducted an investigation into a vehicle parked at the Milton State Park after hours.
Lazo was allegedly found by police to be in the vehicle, in the park, at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 2. He was allegedly found to be in possession of three pipes, a metal grinder, a THC lollypop and a vaporizer with a THC oil cartridge.
State Police at Milton
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Bradley Destrampe, 47, of Hubbell, Mich., with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:58 a.m. Nov. 13 at Route 405 and Lincoln Street, Turbot Township, Northumberland county.
Retail theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged Joshua Snyder, 30, of Milton, after allegedly taking $100 in lottery tickets.
The alleged theft occurred at 2:33 a.m. Nov. 29 at Turkey Hill, 854 Mahoning St., Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — Andrey Shevchenko, 24, of Danville, has been charged as the result of an incident in which he allegedly stole an item from Kent Keener, 33, of Turbotville.
The incident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Nov. 15 at 230 Main St., Turbotville.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Brandyn Gill, 25, of Danville, reported the theft of Apple Airpods, valued at $200, after FedEx dropped a package off at a wrong location.
The incident occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 21 at 27 Iron Mountain Lane, Valley Township, Montour County.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Allenwood woman reported the theft of two teapots, valued at $500, from a shed.
The theft was reported at 12:16 a.m. Nov. 28 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville
Three-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Muncy man sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 5:27 a.m. Nov. 26 along Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1989 Oldsmobile driven by Thomas McNutt Jr., of Muncy, was traveling northbound on Route 220 when it struck a 2015 Ford F250 driven by John Yoas, 60, of South Williamsport, as the Ford was slowing to turn.
McNutt's car then swerved into the passing lane and struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles Smith, 68, of Linden.
McNutt, who sustained a suspected serious injury, was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Yoas and Smith were not injured, troopers said.
