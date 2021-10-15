Ryu: We are not out of the woods

DANVILLE — Noting a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Geisinger Health System President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu on Friday expressed concerns the pandemic is not nearing its end.
“Over the last week or two, we have hovered around 180 to 200 hospitalized patients across our campuses,” Ryu said, during a virtual press briefing. “That’s, roughly, where we were last November… This is very reminiscent of the levels we were seeing last winter. That gives us a little bit of concern.”
Since late summer, Ryu said there’s been a “rise in the COVID virus activities in our communities.”
“The hospitals have been overwhelmed,” he said. “The trends, since last January, have been challenging capacity.”
As of Oct. 12, Ryu said 195 individuals were hospitalized across the health system with COVID-19. Of those, 41 were in intensive care units, with 32 of those on ventilators.
Sixteen to 17% of those hospitalized across the health system are COVID-19 patients.
In July, he said between 2 and 3% of those tested for COVID-19 have been positive for the virus.
Of those tested for the virus since August, Ryu said 11% have been positive. Over the last two weeks, that number has increased to 13%.
“(COVID-19) numbers are not yet dropping consistently the way we would like,” he said. “We are not out of the woods.
“At the same time, of course, we have events and schools that are more open than last year… those are ways the virus continues to spread and that gives us concern.”
Since May, Ryu said 90% of those hospitalized across the health system with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.
“If you talk to many of our front-line workers, they will tell you many of these folks come in, they are not vaccinated. It’s remorse,” he said. “They wish they had been. Some of them request the vaccine then.
“Vaccines are not prevention things,” Ryu said. “By the time you’re hospitalized, it’s too late to receive the vaccine.”
He encouraged everyone eligible to be vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu. Ryu discussed the theory of the “twindemic.”
“(That’s) the idea you could be infected with COVID and flu at the same time,” he said. “It’s a one-two punch that could knock you out.
“We are starting to see respiratory viruses already,” Ryu continued. “We have not seen flu pick up yet, but we are early in the season.”
By Nov. 1, Ryu said all Geisinger employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Those who have not met our requirement by Nov. 1, they will be terminated,” he said.
More than 95% of Geisinger’s employees have been vaccinated, Ryu said.
“We are looking forward to getting that to 100%,” he continued. “By doing this, we are really doing our part to stem the tide in the community around us.
“We know that a vaccinated environment is safer than an unvaccinated environment. We know that a masking environment is safer than a non-masking environment.”
Also of note, Ryu said 1,000 Geisinger employees were recently quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19 outside of the clinical setting.
“When someone is vaccinated, the duration of their quarantine is much lower than when they are unvaccinated,” he said.
Ryu would not speculate on what the future of the virus may hold.
“We control our own future,” he said. “It’s how we behave. Can we get more people vaccinated? Can we be sure we are being safe in our surroundings, in terms of indoor and outdoor masks, and even in terms of hand hygiene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.