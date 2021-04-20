MILTON — From active duty military members to brave veterans, and health care workers serving on the front line of a global pandemic, the faces of hometown heroes will soon be appearing throughout downtown Milton.
The first group of 30- by 60-inch banners purchased by community members through the Milton Rotary Club are scheduled to be hung this week on light posts throughout the Milton business district.
Members of the club on Monday delivered the banners to Sam Shaffer, the borough’s Department of Public Works (DPW) director. DPW workers will be hanging the banners.
Each banner contains the words “Milton Rotary Salutes Our Hometown Heroes,” along with the photo and information on each hero. Each banner also contains an area which lists its sponsors.
The Milton Rotary Club is continuing to sell the banners, which are $200 each.
Brick Kepler, a club member, was impressed to see the quality of the first group of banners ordered.
“The blue (banner features) my niece, Katie Fink,” Kepler said, while gesturing toward one of banners.
“She’s an ICU nurse at Geisinger,” he continued. “I’m so proud of her for doing what she’s doing. She is there to serve COVID patients.”
Other banners to be hung in the first wave honor Air Force 2nd Lt. Sterling Pickett, as well as veterans Ray Specht, Donald Meckley, and George and his wife Pauline McGee.
Additional banners have been ordered, and the club continues to take orders.
Kepler said those ordering the banners are grateful for the opportunity to recognize their heroes.
“I had a really nice call from Joyce Reeder,” Kepler said. “She is sponsoring one of the banners... She was anxious to honor her husband.”
Ginnetta Reed, the Milton Rotary Club’s vice president, said Reeder’s husband, Daniel, recently passed away. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retired minister.
Reed and club President Jeff Coup both said they are proud Rotary is able to offer the banners to the community.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to recognize past and currently active veterans, as well as recognize those who are serving us each and every day to keep our community safe,” Reed said.
“We’re just happy to be able to honor our hometown heroes in this way,” Coup added.
Banners can be ordered to recognize veterans, active-duty military members, firefighters, police officers, EMTs, health care professionals, and anyone who makes sacrifices to serve the community .
Of the $200 cost of each banner, $90 will go to the Milton Rotary Club.
Kepler said proceeds from the sales will benefit multiple community programs supported by Rotary.
The club annually purchases U.S. flags which hang along the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge. Among its many other efforts, the club annually buys new dictionaries for elementary students in the Milton and Warrior Run school districts.
With COVID-19 forcing the cancelation of traditional Rotary fundraisers such as the Election Day pancake meal and Casino Night, Kepler noted the banner sale was derived as a way to both make up for lost dollars and to recognize local heroes.
Casino Night annually raised between $2,000 and $3,000 for Rotary, Kepler said. The pancake meal brought in just under that amount.
Kepler praised the Milton Borough Department of Public Works employees who will be hanging the banners throughout the community.
“I want to give a big shout out to our heroes at the borough who will be (hanging these) for us,” Kepler said.
Orders for the next wave of banners to be purchased by the club will be taken until June 1.
Anyone interested in ordering a banner should visit the club’s Facebook page or stop by the Coup Agency, 49 Broadway St., Milton, for an application.
Applications are also available by contacting Reed at glreed@rmhdanville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.