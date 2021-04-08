BLOOMSBURG — Amelia Kosoglow, of Weikert, was one of several Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania professional marketing and sales students competed in the virtual Redbird Regional Sales Contest in February.
The Redbird National Sales Competition (RNSC) is a collegiate sales competition hosted by the Professional Sales Institute at Illinois State University. This competition is a developmental event that provides students the opportunity to demonstrate their selling skills through simulated sale roleplays.
More than 150 participants attended the event and exhibited their sales skills during roleplay scenarios. Additionally, 20 schools and 11 corporate sponsors were represented at the competition.
BU was first named among the top North American schools in 2015 by the Sales Education Foundation's (SEF) listing of the best universities offering professional sales education. BU is one of only five Pennsylvania institutions included in the listing. SEF recognizes institutions for elevating the sales profession through university education.
