Weis Center to feature contemporary dance group

LEWISBURG — The Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
A free community movement class with the artists will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the Weis Center Atrium.
This engagement of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE is made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Founded by Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, N.Y., EVIDENCE focuses on the integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word.
While at the Weis Center, the ensemble will perform the works "Grace" and "Mercy."
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets can also be purchased from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
