Clay on display

Gerald Kaplan

WILLIAMSPORT – Clay art pieces crafted by Gerald G. Kaplan, instructor of ceramics at Pennsylvania College of Technology, were selected for display in two national juried exhibitions this summer – one in the heart of New Orleans and the other in rural, Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Kaplan’s works were displayed at The Clay Center of New Orleans and Touchstone Center for Crafts, in Farmington. Both exhibitions ran through July.

