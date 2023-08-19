Clay on display

WILLIAMSPORT – Clay art pieces crafted by Gerald G. Kaplan, instructor of ceramics at Pennsylvania College of Technology, were selected for display in two national juried exhibitions this summer – one in the heart of New Orleans and the other in rural, Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Kaplan’s works were displayed at The Clay Center of New Orleans and Touchstone Center for Crafts, in Farmington. Both exhibitions ran through July.
“Pearl,” a stoneware mask, was chosen for Clay Center’s “Less Is More” exhibition, celebrating low-fired clay and surfacing techniques. The display showcased ceramic vessels, sculptures and wall-mounted works. Fifteen artists were featured.
Four sets of Kaplan’s “skull mugs” were accepted for “Distinctive Drinkware,” Touchstone’s exhibition exploring handcrafted objects and accessories used in the preparation and enjoyment of beverages. Works by 25 artists were showcased.
Kaplan earned a Master of Fine Arts in visual arts from Wilson College, a Master of Education in gifted and talented education from Converse College, and a Bachelor of Science in art education: studio focus from Penn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.