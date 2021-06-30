ANNVILLE — More than 300 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference's (MAC) 2020-2021 Academic Honor Roll.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in varsity-level sport and register a GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher for the entire 2020-21 academic year.
Local students named include:
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women's swimming team and majoring in physical therapy.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women's swimming team and majoring in exercise science.
• Veronica John, of Winfield, a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women's lacrosse team and majoring in criminal justice.
• Cara Snook of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women's swimming team and majoring in exercise science.
