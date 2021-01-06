HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a new state law will provide opportunities that will give Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness the ability to be issued a free identification card and Pennsylvanians with visual impairments improved access to obtain a driver’s license.
Act 131 of 2020, which Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed into law, makes it possible for
Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness to be issued a free initial photo ID or
renewal.
Individuals will be required to apply in person at a PennDOT Driver License Center and must meet identification and other requirements. Additional information can be found on the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Additionally, Act 131 provides for a safe program that will allow eligible
individuals to use bioptic telescope lenses to help them to qualify for and obtain a driver’s license. PennDOT is currently developing the program’s training and licensure process and will implement the program on the effective date of this section of the legislation, which is Sept. 27.
Act 131 also updates requirements and restrictions for commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders, including reporting requirements for convictions and violations. In addition, this law will also bring Pennsylvania into compliance with upcoming federal CDL regulations, which will include a lifetime disqualification from operating a commercial motor vehicle for human trafficking convictions.
These sections of the law will become effective on various dates starting in early 2021.
