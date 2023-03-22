Calcifer Rearick

Baugher elementary first grader Calcifer Rearick, son of Justin and Kayla Rearick, leads the Milton Area School District school board in the Pledge of Allegiance.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — While there have been fluctuations in individual areas of the Baugher Elementary School renovation, the overall $18.2 million cost remains roughly the same, according to officials working on the project.

“We’ve worked really hard with the flooring manufacturers and the flooring companies to get the flooring that we wanted,” said Damian Spahr, of SitelogIQ, during a presentation to the Milton area school board on Tuesday night. “You’ll see that that projection is up.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or mattjones@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.