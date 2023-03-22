MILTON — While there have been fluctuations in individual areas of the Baugher Elementary School renovation, the overall $18.2 million cost remains roughly the same, according to officials working on the project.
“We’ve worked really hard with the flooring manufacturers and the flooring companies to get the flooring that we wanted,” said Damian Spahr, of SitelogIQ, during a presentation to the Milton area school board on Tuesday night. “You’ll see that that projection is up.”
Board President Christine Rantz expressed concern about the projected cost increase in flooring.
“I’m not in favor of paying more for flooring just because we can,” said Rantz. “We were at a place where we were comfortable.”
The increase in projected flooring costs, which have risen roughly $72,000 since January, is largely due to the fact that the materials from those early projections have changed. The cost of the flooring, as quoted through the COSTARS purchasing program, also ended up being more expensive than quotes outside of the COSTARS program.
“COSTARS is a cooperative bid group,” explained Derrek Fink, business administrator for the school district. “It’s already been bid, and that way the school can just go out and purchase it knowing that it’s already been bid by multiple, competitive vendors. What that does is it allows us to make the purchase right away.
“Otherwise, if you’re not buying it through a cooperative bid, then you have to go out and do an actual bid process that takes three weeks.”
While projected flooring costs have increased, other areas of the renovation saw a decrease in projected costs.
“A projection that went down just a bit is we’ve gotten kitchen equipment quotes in and that projection went down just a touch,” said Spahr. “The balance of it kind of remains where it was. We’re up about a total of 20K since last month.”
“With any project, you’re going to come in a certain range,” said Fink. “That’s in the range where I’m still comfortable just based on the reserves that we have and the money that we have available for capital projects.”
Calcifer Rearick, a first-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month, and led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Other students recognized included: Cailyn Hollenbach, Rotary Student of the Month; Chloe Russell, Outstanding Senior; Bradley Keagle, White Deer elementary Student of the Month; Hunter Kahley, Baugher elementary Student of the Month; Adrianna Snavely, middle school Student of the Month; and Tristan Steiner, high school Student of the Month.
Toni Leitenberger, secretary to the Special Education Department, was named the Panther Pride Award recipient.
