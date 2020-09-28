Warrior Run sets football ticket distribution plan

TURBOTVILLE — Athletes, band members and cheerleaders participating in Warrior Run home football games will receive two tickets for each of the remaining games, under the terms of a motion approved during Monday’s school board meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said tickets were distributed in that manner during the recent home game, and everyone in attendance was able to properly social distance. It was noted that student participants from both Warrior Run and the visiting team will receive the two tickets for each of the three upcoming home games.
In order to meet state requirements, Hack said the board will have to vote each time the district makes a change in its attendance plan for sporting events.
Hack said the district has been unable to water its football field due to a problem with the water line that runs to the area of the field. The board verbally agreed to not have the line repaired as it’s expected the line will be torn up during the upcoming construction of the new elementary school on the property.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said he considered the possibility of pulling water from a nearby pond, but found that’s not a viable option.
“The pond is so low the fish backs are sticking out,” he said. “We can’t go there for water… There are fins sticking out several inches high.”
Whitmoyer expressed hope that rain could fall and therefore water the field.
“I think we just pray for a little rain and hope no one gets hurt on our hard field,” he said.
Hack was granted approval by the board to apply for a $313,000 Multi-Modal Transportation Grant. If approved, the funding will be used for driveway work needed as part of the construction of the new school.
The board approved designating Oct 26 and Nov. 17 as virtual learning days in order to provide some relief to both students and staff who have faced a number of challenges due to the social distancing and masking requirements which must be followed while in school.
Hack said staff will be encouraged to assign work to students on those days which can be completed independently.
Michael Freeborn, president of the Warrior Run Education Association, said the two days will also give teachers the opportunity for additional planning and training which is needed. He thanked the board for approving the days.
Hack said Northumberland County will likely be changed this week from a moderate to substantial rate of COVID-19 transmission due to an outbreak at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township.
Because the facility is at the opposite end of the county, Hack said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has advised that the district will be able to continue with its in-person education model.
Currently, Hack said there are only six active cases of COVID-19 in Zip codes served by the district, and none of those are known to be connected to any students.
“Our parents have been really good about notifying us if they have been exposed (to COVID-19) in their workplace,” Hack said.
The board granted approval to Ben Hormell, of Arc5 Design, to test sensors which collect social distancing data at various locations in Warrior Run buildings.
Hormell, a former board member, has children in the district. He said the test of the sensors will be at no cost to the district and noted that he needs to conduct a test in order to promote their value to both the state and other entities which may be interested in purchasing the service.
He explained the background of the sensors.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hormell said his company was working with a Washington, D.C. firm to develop a state-of-the-art office.
“COVID happened and everybody said ‘we’re not going back to office space,’” Hormell said.
Because he still believes in human interaction, Hormell said he partnered with a friend from San Fransisco to develop sensors which analyze how space is used.
He approached the Governor’s Action Team with the possibility of utilizing the sensors, but was recommended to first test the sensors at a school.
According to Hormell, the sensors will not record video, audio or images of faces of individuals in rooms. Instead, they will measure whether those who are in rooms are maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.
The data, Hormell said, will show if those who have the sensors in their facilities are able to properly maintain the recommended 6 feet of social distancing among those in the properties.
He said some of the sensors have already been installed at the San Francisco Zoo, in order to help the zoo determine if it was allowing the proper number of people to be admitted.
By analyzing the data provided by the sensors, Hormell said the zoo was able to increase its capacity.
In other business, the board approved:
• The retirement of Lisa Lutcher, elementary paraprofessional, effective Sept. 11.
• The following resignations: Maggi Parker, first-grade teacher, effective Nov. 6; Tiffany DeRamer, elementary autism support teacher, effective Nov. 6; and Mike Shrawder, assistant junior high girls softball coach, effective Sept. 14.
• Hiring: Erin Demcher, behavior specialist, $53,570; and Hayley Winters, autism support paraprofessional, $11 per hour.
• The following department heads, to each be paid a $750 stipend: Stephanie Zettlemoyer, Language Arts/History K-3; Ro Rohrbach, Language Arts 4-8; Courtney Shandera, Language Arts 9-12; Michael Freeborn, Math/Science K-3; Shaun Landis, Math 4-8; Drew Smith, Math 9-12; Patti Kasel, Science/History 4-8; Chris Emory, Science 9-12; Scott Hoffman, History 9-12; Chris Long, Career and College Readiness; Amanda Karaffa, Special Services K-4; Cathy Grow, Special Services 5-12; Kevin Myers, Fine Arts K-12; Rodney Keiser, Vocational Technology 5-12; and Tracy Johnson, PE/Health/Nurses.
Jaxon Snyder, a third-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month for September. He is the son of Shane and Kortney Snyder of Watsontown.
Snyder led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting, which was conducted via Zoom.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
