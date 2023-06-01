LEWISBURG — Senior citizens from across the Susquehanna River Valley converged on the Miller Center Wednesday afternoon, as the facility joined with more than 1,000 other locations across the nation to host a National Senior Health and Fitness Day event.
Those who attended had the opportunity to take part in free health screenings, check out informational booths and participate in free activities.
The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center sponsored activities including pickleball, golf simulator demonstrations and SilverSneakers classes.
Twenty-six organizations were represented at the event, with tables lining the perimeter of two of the gymnasium areas. Evangelical Community Health and Wellness offered free health screenings and CPR demonstrations, along with vendor booths offering information and interactive health checks.
One such booth featured vestibular rehabilitation at Physical Therapy of Evangelical. Participants were welcomed to step onto the Biodex balance machine, where they would follow instructions while trying to keep balanced as the machine gathered information to display at the end of the test.
Another popular booth on Wednesday was Asbury RiverWoods' Kinnections Brain Health program. The booth featured blaze pods, which are illuminated color-changing buttons used to promote fitness and cognitive reaction. Participants were instructed to only touch a button that was a specific color, using only their right or left hand for that given color. With each press of a button, correct or incorrect, a score was totaled and given at the end to determine the user's performance.
"We want to promote senior health and fitness," said event coordinator Deana Carson. "Everyone's aging, we can't stop that, but we can choose how we age... We want everyone to age in the healthiest way possible."
Carson noted the importance of staying alert and knowing what type of fitness programs are available to senior citizens, citing Wednesday's event as an opportunity to learn more about what the area has to offer.
"Some of the (senior) community members might not have even known that (the vendor's) organization existed before today, so they can pick up information and just see what's available," she said.
Carson also spoke of the availability of free health screenings offered during the event.
"I think it's important to know your numbers," she said. "Know what your blood pressure is. Take part in that whenever you can."
Several participants expressed their appreciation while exiting the event.
"I've gotten a bunch of thank yous," Carson said. "People learned a bunch of new things, and met new people."
Evangelical Community Hospital has taken part in the national event for the past decade. Attendance has varied over the past few years, but an estimated 150 people had visited as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"We used to see maybe a little more, pre-COVID," Carson said. "We're now just starting to get back into the swing of things, and our numbers are gaining again.
"Even just coming out and being social is helpful," she added. "Having someone to talk to, and being surrounded by people is nice. People are needing that social interaction."
