MONTGOMERY — Reservations are now being accepted for a pulled-pork take-out dinner to be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The menu will included pulled pork with barbecue sauce, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, oriental cabbage salad, applesauce, a roll and peach shortcake.
Advance reservations should be placed by Saturday, Aug. 21, by contacting Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
A limited number of leftover dinners will be available on a first-come basis.
