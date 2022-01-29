LEWISBURG — A retired corn trader, now with a corn-growers group, opened a Penn State University (PSU) Extension Crops Conference on Friday in Lewisburg.
Richard Cole, Pennsylvania Corn Growers Association (PCGA) industry director, evaluated current economic challenges for a group of about 60 farmers and other agriculture professionals.
Cole conceded fuel prices were up and the rate of inflation was at a 40-year high. But for farmers, he discounted the impact of inflation.
"Sometimes, a little bit of inflation isn't all that bad," he told the group. "What's the good thing about inflation? Anything that you own that is property goes up in value."
Though farmers have been worried about the price of farm equipment, Cole said it was just something the industry would have to live with.
Other unknowns were also noted, including the prospect for higher interest rates. But Cole said money was still "rather cheap" amidst talk of rate hikes.
However, weather conditions were still a concern, not only locally but also in far-away areas which have an effect on agricultural prices.
Cole compared January in South America to August in Pennsylvania, noting "nasty weather" could be ahead in nations to the south.
"The corn in Brazil mostly is grown after the (soy) beans are off," he said. "The early beans come off the last week of January into February. Then they will plant corn behind that. But their corn yields, because it gets to dry and so hot, are 89 (bushels per acre) on a good year."
Last year was a good one for corn in Pennsylvania, Cole added. Literature supplied indicated PCGA prize-winning corn yields topped 250 bushels per acre in some regions.
"There will be a lot of cornfields around next year in places you haven't seen them for awhile," Cole said. "You'll see places that don't normally grow corn (will) grow corn."
He predicted Tioga, Erie, Crawford and Warren counties would see more corn planted.
Among exhibitors, Mason Tate, a PSU Extension agronomy educator based in Bradford County, said the cost of fertilizer would be the top issue this year.
"Prices are three times what they were in 2021," Tate said. "We are really trying to work with growers to try and figure out a way to reduce those costs."
Tate says material such as ammonia nitrate is mined in other countries and brought to the United States. It is thus subject to delays at ports like many other products and commodities.
"We have growers calling us and asking if they should buy fertilizer now and lock it in at a high price. What is going to happen in the springtime?" Tate added. "We are trying to at least provide them with the tools to make those decisions about whether or not they really need all that fertilizer."
Adding manure to a farm system could be a cost-cutter, but it depends on results of a soil test.
"Where do require fertilization?" Tate said is a question worth paying attention to. "Where might you not? So you don't have to spend near as much on fertilizer in 2022."
Anna Hodgson, a PSU Extension agronomy educator based in Mifflinburg, helped host the conference and noted that attendance has been running at about 50% of what was once average. She said in-person conferences had not been on the schedule for about two years.
Hodgson added Extension-sponsored crops conferences connect farm people with research from the university. Recertification credits for pesticide application licenses may also be learned.
