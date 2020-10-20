WILLIAMSPORT — Effective Thursday, Oct. 22, the office of Lycoming County Sheriff Mark Lusk will be temporarily relocating from the county courthouse to 33 W. Third St., Williamsport.
The office will be closed Oct. 22 through Friday, Oct. 23, to facilitate the move.
Mail correspondence to the office should continue to be addressed to The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office, 48 W. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701.
