MILTON — Leaders in the Milton community believe a potential sale of the 46-acre ACF Industries property could be good for the site.
The Standard-Journal first reported Wednesday that the property is on the market. It's listed as being available through Binswanger, a global property firm based in Philadelphia.
The firm does not list an asking price for the property. Several buildings and miles of rail are included in the sale, which make the site attractive for varying industries.
The site has been largely vacant since ACF Industries stopped the manufacturing of railcars there at the end of 2019.
"It is for sale, that's a good sign that there's potential for it to become a better use than vacant," said George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
"I believe that, as you know, there's a number of different parcels there," he continued. "Will it be a railcar manufacturer? Likely not. Can it be used for other things? Yes it can."
Venios said TIME is still interested in acquiring a former schoolhouse building, which is on site. The organization initially expressed an interest in that building after ACF ceased operations in Milton.
"I'm very optimistic that good things will happen with this (potential) sale (of the ACF property)," Venios said. "It's a step in the right direction, to be able to repurpose the property."
Milton Mayor Ed Nelson is also hopeful that the site could become vibrant againt.
"I think somebody out there that's looking for a place with buildings on it, and there's some crane equipment (on site), it might look promising for somebody," Nelson said, of the property.
"This outfit (marketing the property for sale) does national and international showings," he continued. "Maybe there's somebody looking to move to a large facility... We can only hope."
Nelson is saddened that a property which was once bustling with activity is currently vacant.
"I kind of suspected this was going to happen, from the few people that I talked to, especially some workers that were last up there," he continued. "They suspected the company would end up stripping as much as possible, for scrap, and move forward with selling it."
Nelson said those worked at ACF were dedicated to their trade.
"They put their life into it, a lot of those folks," he said. "That's the only place they worked. It was a talent industry and they were proud to be working there."
In its prime, Nelson said the facility was in operation around the clock.
"It's rough, when you stop and think about it, a community that was vibrant with ACF," he said. "Even in the later years, it was one of the majority employers in the community until they finally shut it down."
Nelson said there was a lot of promise surrounding the facility when then Gov. Tom Corbett visited in 2013.
At that time, Corbett announced that ACF would be receiving $483,000 in funding from the Governor's Action Team. The funds were to be used for machinery and equipment purchases, as well as employee training.
"People were optimistic when the governor came in and spoke about the plant, and future plans for facilities such as that," Nelson said. "We see now that that didn't happen."
He maintains hope that the facility could once again be a hub of activity in the community, and beyond.
"I would rather see it get filled up with something that's viable for people in our local community," Nelson said. "We can only hope."
Like Venios and Nelson, Central PA Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey believes the property has potential.
Aikey noted ACF leadership has been "very closed mouthed" since shuttering the facility.
"We don't want to see something that large sit unattended," Aikey said, of the ACF property.
She noted that the chamber was recently featured in a publication designed to attract industries to Pennsylvania.
Aikey believes that feature will lead industries to Central Pennsylvania.
"ACF is another (property) that shows this region is very available for all kinds of projects," she said.
