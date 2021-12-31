HARRISBURG — AgChoice and MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently donated $110,000 to Feeding PA, an organization devoted to bridging the gaps between farms and food banks.
The donation will be distributed among member food banks across the state, with $100,000 designated for Pennsylvania agricultural products. Fill a Glass with Hope, which enables food banks to purchase fresh milk directly from their local dairies, will receive the remaining $10,000.
Financial cooperatives AgChoice and MidAtlantic Farm Credit serves farmers statewide.
