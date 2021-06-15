WELLSBORO — Miss Milton Haylee Carl is among the 26 candidates vying for the title of Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.
The 79th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival takes place Friday through Sunday in Wellsboro, Tioga County.
Carl is representing Milton Area High School and her community. She is the daughter of Rebecca Rupert of Muncy and Scott Carl of White Deer Township.
All four years of high school, Miss Carl has been a member of the National Art Honor Society, the yearbook staff, Early Childhood Education Club and SkillsUSA.
A swimmer for her town team for 11 years, she started swimming on her high school team in her sophomore year.
Carl has been employed at her family's business, Becky's Soft Serve in Milton for the past three years.
This fall, she will attend Bloomsburg University with a double major in early childhood and special education. Her goal is to be an early education/special education teacher in a school where she can contribute to the success and health of her students and community.
While in Wellsboro, the queen candidates will enjoy a full weekend of activities. At noon Friday, June 18, they will gather on the Tioga County Courthouse steps for the official welcome followed by a picnic lunch and a visit to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.
There will be an opportunity for them to spend time on The Green at the juried Arts and Crafts Fair and International Street of Foods, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, with more than 100 vendors.
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2019 Laurel Queen Allison Diehl and the queen candidates will be introduced to the public at the Queen's Preview and Concert on the Deane Center's outdoor stage. Featured will be the Boot Hill Band. Bring lawn chairs. The rain location is the Arcadia Theater at 50 Main St.
Saturday afternoon, June 19, the young ladies will ride on "Nessmuk" themed floats in the 2 p.m. Laurel Festival Parade. Featured will be the Pennsylvania Bucktails, drum and bugle corps, bagpipers, vintage cars, floats and more.
That evening at 6:30 p.m., the crowning of the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will take place on the stage in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre. Houston Baker will perform. Tickets are available now at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, and at the door Saturday night.
The festival concludes Sunday morning, June 20 with the 10:30 a.m. Union Church service on The Green.
For more information about Laurel Festival activities, call the chamber at 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsboropa.com.
