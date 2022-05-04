LEWISBURG — Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh continued an analysis of Keystone Exam results at a recent meeting of Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors.
Results from 2019 were again the most recent to be discussed, as 2021 results were less valuable due to the effect of the pandemic.
Baugh said results were again broken down into racial and ethnic subgroups as well as the socioeconomic status. However, there were an insufficient number of non-white students to arrive at any conclusion about race or ethnicity and performance.
Algebra I results were tricky to examine, Baugh said, as a student may take the exam at multiple points during their high school years. Some students may need more time to adapt to the material than others.
Spring results tended to not reflect the level of achievement of winter results. Baugh said the sequence of core math courses taken also seemed to have a bearing on the percentage of students scoring proficient or better.
Baugh said students who were economically disadvantaged tended to perform below the average of all students.
In spring 2019 Algebra 1 results, 30% of the economically disadvantaged students taking the test were proficient or better. Of all students, 50% were proficient or better while 60% of non economically disadvantaged students were proficient or better.
In winter 2019 Algebra 1 results, 35.7% economically disadvantaged students scored proficient or better, while 69.9% of all students were proficient of better. Of non-economically disadvantaged studetns taking the Algebra 1 Keystone in winter 2019, 74.4% were proficient or better.
A similar pattern was seen in Keystone Biology and Keystone Literature exam results. Reading proficiency was also noteworthy, Baugh said, as Keystone biology exams tend to have more passages which are read.
Baugh said looking for patterns was important to determining the effect of socioeconomic status on performance.
“We want to see growth and achievement in all students,” Baugh said. “But we should always pay attention to students what have challenges as they come through the door to begin with, that are out of our control and out of that child’s control. We want to do all we can to help them.”
Seniors Thea Comas, Lewisburg Area High School student council treasurer, and McKenna Mowery, council president, told school directors they will soon be finishing their terms in student government. The seniors noted new student representatives to the board will soon be announced.
They added that a talent show is being planned for late May.
Directors approved an agreement with Evangelical Community Hospital for outpatient drug testing services. Rapid Drug Screen 11 was offered at a basic rate of $44.55, with a confirmation service at $77.71.
The agreement indicated testing will be provided on an as-needed basis at an Evangelical outpatient lab. Results will be delivered via encrypted electronic transmission or other confidential method.
Other action by the board included accepting a personnel report, which included the retirement of William Fennell, high school French teacher, and Vicki Fennell, high school counselor, effective on the last day of the school year.
Resignations included Kiera Reichley, Kelly Elementary certified instructional aide, effective Friday, May 27, and Charles Funk III, district maintenance worker, effective Tuesday, May 20.
Emma Freeman, Dillon Black, Anthony Burns and Forrest Zelechoski were hired as student summer substitute custodians effective Tuesday, May 31, at $12.30 per hour.
