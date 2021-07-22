EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and a criminal mischief citation were filed against Casey A. Ross, 34, of Lewisburg, after an investigation.
Bucknell University Police alleged that at about 11:11 p.m. Oct. 24 at 487 Smoketown Road, Ross was seen smoking from an unknown device while seated on a bench. Ross, police claimed, forcefully pulled away from an officer when asked to remain seated, ripping a shirt in the process.
Ross, whose name was provided by a female seated with him near the instructional golf facility, left a backpack behind which allegedly contained several items, A sweatshirt, jewelry, silver coins, collectible currency, a drone, magnifying eye pieces and others were returned to Ross at a December meeting with police.
The filing noted that Ross was informed that other items allegedly found by Bucknell Police in his backpack considered contraband would be "kept and possibly used against him later." They included a bag with slightly less than 1 ounce of suspected marijuana, a handgun and a lock picking set.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in Lewisburg. No bail information was posted for Ross on the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System Web Portal.
