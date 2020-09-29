DANVILLE — Geisinger has appointed Virginia McGregor as the chair of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine board and Jeff Jacobson as the chair of the Geisinger Affiliate boards.
McGregor was appointed to the board of directors in February 2012. She is chair of the Geisinger Family Committee and serves on the board’s Patient Experience, Academic Affairs and Quality Committees. Prior to her latest appointment, McGregor served as the vice chair on the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Board of Directors.
She graduated from Holy Cross College with a Bachelor of Arts in history and attended the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Executive Education Program. She currently serves on the board of McGregor Industries, a family owned business that is a manufacturer of miscellaneous and structural steel products for the construction industry.
In addition to his new appointment as the chair of the Geisinger Affiliates Board of Directors, Jacobson, who was also appointed to Geisinger’s Board of Directors in February 2012, serves on the board’s Geisinger Family and Audit and Compliance committees. Jacobson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Lehigh University and received his MBA in finance from The University of Chicago.
He is the owner and president of Jacobson Hat Co. Inc. of Scranton, Benay Hat Company in Newport News, Va. and Colombino Headwear in Passaic, N.J.
