In a photo published Wednesday, Oct. 27 by The Standard-Journal (‘Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society Passes Milestone’), Shannon Eaton, a member of the SVES, was mistaken for another member. The Standard-Journal regrets the error.
Correction
Matthew Farrand
