WILLIAMSPORT — Meg Geffken, who portrays "Peter Rabbit" creator Beatrix Potter, will appear at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Born in July 1866 to an upper middle class family, Potter was educated by a governesses and led an isolated life. She turned to nature, befriending small animals as companions. She began drawing the animals and creating imaginative stories in which the animals assumed human-like characteristics.
The museum will be hosting a children's workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Children age 6 to 12 will have the opportunity to create bunny sun catchers.
For further information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit tabermuseum.org.
