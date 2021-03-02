LEWISBURG — Community support is needed to help the Public Library for Union County reach its goal of $900,000 to meet the local match requirements for two significant grants, by March 31 for an expansion and renovation project.
“Our ReImagine, ReFresh, RePurpose campaign is making changes to our building that will ensure we continue to play an important role in education and access for people of every age and background in our community,” said Library Director Roberta Greene. “We are grateful for the support of individuals and businesses and hope the community will join in to raise the remaining dollars by the end of March.”
Eighty percent of the campaign has been raised in an effort to match the grant funding already secured for the project: A $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund Grant; and a $100,000 grant from the Stabler Foundation.
To see images and learn more about the building project or to make an online donation, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org/ReImagine.
A 1,150-square-foot addition is already under roof and will be part of the new Children’s Library featuring the children’s collections, programming space, an ADA compliant family restroom, storage, a service desk, and seating areas where adults and children can sit and learn together.
Also included in the redesign of the library is an updated adult space moved closer to the library’s main entrance.
Throughout the library, new seating, tables, outlets and counters will facilitate work, technology use and collaboration. A reconfigured check-out desk will maximize space and adapt to changing methods of providing services.
Due to construction, the library will remain closed until the project is completed in mid to late May.
To learn more about current library services, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org/reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.