Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Bret Bareuther, 63, of Shamokin, three to 18 months probation, 82 days credit for time served, costs for possessing an instrument of crime; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jeffery Knouse, 44, of Muncy, three years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Eric Locke, 24, of Williamsport, 30 months probation, $500 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Thomas Minnig, 35, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $750 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI.
• Kevin Reynolds, 47, of Milton, one-year probation, 15-year Megan’s Law registration, $250 fine plus costs for invasion of privacy; one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs for tampering with evidence.
• Athena Bailey, 25, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Nathaniel Bickel, 34, of Pittsburgh, $25 fine plus costs for public drunkenness.
• Billy Jo Hammons, 41, of Watsontown, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Victoria Barbati, 28, of Bloomsburg, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jamie Giffin, 44, who is homeless, six to 12 years in state prison, 864 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for robbery; concurrent sentence of two to four years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of robbery; concurrent sentence of one to five years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing an instrument of crime; concurrent sentence of one to five years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking; concurrent sentence of one to five years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; concurrent sentence of nine months to two years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; concurrent sentence of one to two years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Kerk Wolfe, 48, of Sunbury, 12 to 24 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs, $4,008 restitution to Cole’s Hardware in Northumberland for receiving stolen property.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Takesha Williams, 47, of Harrisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a crash troopers reported occurring at 6:40 a.m. March 12 at Route 15 and Grangers Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — James Martin, 58, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 12:44 a.m. April 5 at South Old Trail and River Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Benjamin Windsor, 20, of Herndon, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 9:15 p.m. March 7 along Route 11, Selinsgrove.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Marie Rethemeyer, 75, of Sunbury, was charged after troopers said she left Walmart without paying for $117.63 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred between March 21 and April 1 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
