MILTON — After a challenging fiscal start to the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the picture is starting to brighten for the Turbot Township Fire Company.
Department President Jason Swallow noted some of the challenges the department has faced while providing a tour of the fire station to Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
The legislators visited the department Monday after receiving an invitation from the department to take an up-close look at the equipment used when responding to emergencies.
For three months, Swallow told the legislators that the department was unable to conduct any fundraising activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said one-third of the department’s budget comes from fundraising and donations, with one-third coming from tax revenue from the township and one-third coming from revenue received by billing for responses to automobile crashes.
With individuals not traveling as much due to the pandemic, Swallow said the department also experienced a dip in revenue from billing for crashes on Interstate 80. While the loss of revenue did impact the department, Swallow noted department members were glad fewer people were involved in crashes.
“It was a real challenge,” Swallow said, while discussing COVID-19’s financial impact on the department. “Things are looking better now.”
He noted that the department is always looking to put money aside in order to purchase apparatus and equipment needed to best respond to emergency calls.
“We’re always looking forward, to make sure everyone is taken care of and everyone is safe,” he said.
Keller said Congress is working on legislation which, if passed, would allow fire departments to use federal grants they receive to cover revenue loss created by the pandemic.
“I’m not sure how quickly we can move something, but we are working on that,” he said.
Swallow told Keller the department currently has 28 active volunteers, with training taking place for two to three hours each Tuesday.
Keller asked if the number of training hours required to be firefighters impacts the number of individuals who sign up to volunteer.
“Training is one thing that kills the volunteers a little bit, I think,” department Chief Robert Hollenbach said, noting that people also have family commitments.
Both he and Swallow told Keller and Schlegel-Culver that if some mandated training could be completed online, rather than in person, it would be helpful to volunteers.
Swallow explained to the legislators that the Turbot Township department has seen a surge in volunteers over the last several years.
Due to various circumstances which occurred more than three decades ago, Swallow said for years the department was not the primary one to respond to emergencies in the township.
Three years ago, he said the Turbot Township supervisors recognized how the department had been built back up and once again deemed it the primary responding department in the township. As a result, it receives the township’s fire tax revenue.
Hollenbach and Swallow gave Keller and Schlegel-Culver the opportunity to take an up-close look at the department’s apparatus. The two looked inside of various compartments on the department’s rescue truck and engine.
Swallow said the department’s 3,000-gallon tanker truck is a 1992 model, which had formerly been used as a trash truck in New York City.
Hollenbach said it was purchased from the Potts Grove department in 2002, and features an old gas pump which can flow 750 gallons of water per minute.
“It can hold us ‘til something else gets there,” Hollenbach said, while discussing the uses of the tanker.
Both Swallow and Hollenbach were thankful Keller and Schlegel-Culver were able to visit the department.
Swallow said it’s important for legislators to realize fire departments like Turbot Township have different needs than departments in more metropolitan areas.
“We have a different set of needs than other areas,” he said.
Hollenbach was impressed that the first thing Keller did when he walked into the station was thank the volunteers for their dedication to serving the community.
