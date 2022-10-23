LEWISBURG — Serving up modern Mediterranean food, Saffron Mediterranean Grill's owner strives for perfection in every dish.
The restaurant recently opened its doors at 235 Market St., Lewisburg.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — Serving up modern Mediterranean food, Saffron Mediterranean Grill's owner strives for perfection in every dish.
The restaurant recently opened its doors at 235 Market St., Lewisburg.
Saffron’s owner and Chef Maher Hedhli said he likes to infuse his Tunisian roots and Mediterranean cuisine with classic French techniques. Hedhli had formal chef training and worked at two renowned restaurants in Philadelphia, The Rittenhouse Hotel and the Modo Mio restaurant.
Hedhli then opened a Saffron restaurant in 2015, in Williamsport, before closing in August and moving to Lewisburg. Hedhli said while in Williamsport most of his clientele came from the Lewisburg/Selinsgrove areas and those patrons urged Hedhli to move his base of operations to Union County.
Hedhli brings a fresh take on the classic flavors of the Mediterranean to Saffron Grill, with French, Italian and North African cuisine.
“I think people in the Lewisburg area are more adventurous and enjoy trying different foods.” Hedhli said.
He believes the restaurant being located in Lewisburg will provide a better opportunity to showcase its cuisine.
Hedhil doesn't just want to serve up basic dishes. He likes to do fusion cuisine, where he gets to mix food and different spices from Italy, France, Spain, Morocco and Tunisia, his homeland.
One of his signature dishes is the seafood Bouillabaisse, a classic Southern France seafood stew, slow simmered with a variety of spices and tomatoes.
Hedhli said his menu is very open, from rabbit and duck to veal and foie gras.
“We carry six to seven specials a night,” said Hedhli. “it depends on what’s in season and what’s fresh.”
Hedhli now has patrons traveling from Williamsport to enjoy his food at his new location.
He recommends patrons call ahead and make reservations as seating is limited. Walk-in space is occasionally available.
The restaurant is open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will be offered when events are taking place at Bucknell University, or in downtown Lewisburg.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.