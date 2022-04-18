LEWISBURG — The 2022 Cruise-In schedule was recently announced by Susquehanna Valley CARTS.
All makes, models and years will be welcome to Cruise-Ins scheduled for for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 at the Walmart off AJK Boulevard, Route 15, Lewisburg. A Cruise-In will also be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the same location.
Cruise-In features include music from the 1950s and 1960s, door prizes and refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605 of Milton.
All dates are weather permitting. Visit www.susquehannavalleycarts.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.