LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE) will address climate change and environmentalism at its Ninth Annual Sustainability Symposiumm entitled “Is it Really Too Late? Hope, Agency and Change,” to be held Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23, in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC).
The symposium will feature a welcome and keynote panel discussion by Sachem Hawkstorm, Hereditary Chief of Schaghticoke People, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the ELC’s Forum, Room 272.
Hawkstorm is an advocate for rights of indigenous peoples and focuses on issues surrounding cultural heritage, education and tribal sovereignty.
Friday’s activities will also include a research poster session and ice cream social.
Saturday will feature a 10 a.m. panel discussion entitled “Radical Hope through Food,” featuring: Joe Detelj, owner, Dreamcatcher Farm; Kurt Nelson, director, Bucknell religious and spiritual life, organizer of the university’s “Food, Faith and Justice” spring break service trip; Allison Hess, vice president of Geisinger’s HealthServices; and Theresa Dollar, Class of 2022, a biology major and Bucknell student farm leader. The session will be moderated by Professor Clare Sammells, anthropology, a cultural anthropologist with research interests in food and tourism.
Oral presentations and a retirement luncheon honoring Professor Ben Marsh will also take place Saturday.
While the symposium is a free, public event, organizers request that everyone complete the registration form. More information may be obtained at bcse@bucknell.edu or 570-577-1490.
